TORONTO, July 7 Canada's main stock index fell on Monday, pulled lower by weakness in shares of telecoms providers after news of a new spectrum auction and a drop in the energy sector after oil prices slipped. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 42.03 points, or 0.28 percent, at 15,172.93. Six of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)