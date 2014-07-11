TORONTO, July 11 Canada's main stock index was little changed on Friday as a rally in shares of gold miners helped offset worries about the health of the labor market after a sluggish jobs report. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 11.02 points, or 0.07 percent, at 15,125.50. Seven of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by James Dalgleish)