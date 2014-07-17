TORONTO, July 17 Canada's main stock index ended slightly lower on Thursday as gains in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd and gold miners were offset by broad weakness spurred by developments in the Ukraine crisis. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 21.86 points, or 0.14 percent, at 15,204.48. Eight of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Peter Galloway)