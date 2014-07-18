TORONTO, July 18 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday to its highest-ever level as gains in shares of energy producers and Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd helped the market overcome worries about heightened tensions in Ukraine. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 62.09 points, or 0.41 percent, at 15,266.57. Nine of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)