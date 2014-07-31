CME Group's profit rises 8.7 pct on higher investment income
April 27 CME Group Inc, the world's largest futures market operator, reported an 8.7 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by higher investment income.
TORONTO, July 31 Canada's main stock index tumbled on Thursday after a default by Argentina stoked worries about other emerging-market economies, while shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International dropped sharply after the drugmaker cut its outlook. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 194.08 points, 1.25 percent, at 15,330.74. Nine of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Peter Galloway)
April 27 CME Group Inc, the world's largest futures market operator, reported an 8.7 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by higher investment income.
* Visteon corp - first-quarter electronics sales were $810 million compared with $793 million for same period in 2016