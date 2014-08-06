TORONTO, Aug 6 Canada's main stock index was little changed on Wednesday as concerns about potential Russian action in Ukraine were offset by gains in shares of Tim Hortons and gold producers. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 14.38 points, or 0.09 percent, at 15,202.09. Six of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)