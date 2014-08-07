TORONTO, Aug 7 Canada's main stock index dropped on Thursday, dragged by declines in most major sectors, as worries about the crisis in Ukraine escalated. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 83.32 points, or 0.55 percent, at 15,118.77. Eight of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by James Dalgleish)