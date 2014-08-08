BRIEF-Verona Pharma announces pricing of global offering, approval to list on NASDAQ
* Verona Pharma announces pricing of global offering and approval to list on the NASDAQ global market
TORONTO, Aug 8 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday as news that Russia had completed military exercises near the Ukraine border boosted investor sentiment. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 77.88 points, or 0.52 percent, at 15,196.31. Six of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
* Canadian dollar, Mexican peso rebound after Trump comments on NAFTA