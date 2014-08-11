TORONTO, Aug 11 Canada's main stock index rose on Monday as tensions appeared to cool in Ukraine and Gaza, helping drive gains in most major sectors. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 65.33 points, or 0.43 percent, at 15,261.64. Nine of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by James Dalgleish)