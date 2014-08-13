TORONTO, Aug 13 Canada's main stock index was little changed on Wednesday as worries about geopolitical tensions in Ukraine and weakness in the price of copper weighed. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 11.50 points, or 0.08 percent, at 15,262.73. Seven of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)