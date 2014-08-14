TORONTO, Aug 14 Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday as comments by Russian President Vladimir Putin on Ukraine helped boost market sentiment and drive gains in most major sectors. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 28.45 points, or 0.19 percent, at 15,291.18. Eight of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher. (Reporting by John Tilak, editing by G Crosse)