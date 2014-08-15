BRIEF-Arconic announces willingness to nominate two of Elliott's director nominees to join board
* Postponing its 2017 annual meeting of shareholders from May 16, 2017 to a date toward end of May 2017
TORONTO, Aug 15 Canada's main stock index was little changed on Friday as signs of an escalation of conflict in Ukraine weighed on sentiment, but a jump in the oil price helped drive up shares of energy producers. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 13.06 points, or 0.09 percent, at 15,304.24. Six of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red. (Reporting by John Tilak)
CALGARY, Alberta, April 24 A crude oil leak in central Alberta's Strathcona County on Friday afternoon came from Inter Pipeline Ltd's Cold Lake regional pipeline system, the company said in a statement on Monday.