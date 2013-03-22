GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks follow Wall Street's negative lead, sterling slips on election fears
* Sterling retreats after YouGov poll shows PM May losing majority
TORONTO, March 22 Canada's main stock index advanced on Friday as hopes that Cyprus will strike a bailout deal before a looming deadline boosted financial shares and helped offset an 8 percent fall in BlackBerry. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 9.48 points, or 0.07 percent, at 12,757.35.
* Sterling retreats after YouGov poll shows PM May losing majority
SAN FRANCISCO, May 31 SoftBank Group Corp said on Wednesday it was taking a significant minority stake in OSIsoft LLC, a privately held maker of industrial software used to manage plants and factories.