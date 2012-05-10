TORONTO, May 10 Toronto's main stock index was sharply higher on Thursday, halting its May sell-off, as resource firms were helped by healthier U.S. jobless claims data that offset weaker-than-expected Chinese trade numbers. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 74.23 points, or 0.6 percent, at 11,749.24 shortly after the open. The index hit a 2012 low on Wednesday and has fallen for six straight sessions.