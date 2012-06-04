BRIEF-Bcbg reaches agreement on comprehensive restructuring
* BCBG Max Azria Group - co, affiliates reached agreement on restructuring which contemplates sale of substantially all assets of co through chapter 11 plan
TORONTO, June 4 Toronto's main stock index ended lower on Monday as investor fears about a slowing global economic outlook weighed on financial and energy issues. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 25.43 points, or 0.22 percent, at 11,335.77.
HONG KONG, June 9 JD.com Inc, China's second-largest e-commerce company, plans to enter the Thai market later this year in a move to expand its overseas business beyond Indonesia, its founder and chief executive said on Friday.