BRIEF-Datatec says to sell Westcon-Comstor America business for up to $800 mln
* Datatec - to sell Westcon-Comstor North America and Latam operations for up to $800 million and 10 pct of rest of westcon-comstor for $30 million to Synnex
TORONTO, June 27 Canada's main stock index ended higher on Wednesday, lifted by strength in oil prices on strong U.S. manufacturing data, but investors remained cautious ahead of a European Union debt crisis summit. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially ended up 76.52 points, or 0.68 percent, at 11,410.94.
CANCUN, Mexico/JAKARTA, June 5 Indonesian budget carrier Lion Air may be an inaugural customer for a new Boeing Co plane that will become the largest member of its 737 medium-haul jet family, expected to be launched at the Paris Airshow, three people familiar with the plans said.