* TSX ends down 17.26 points, or 0.14 percent, at 12,479.70
* Touches two week high earlier in day at 12,561.75
* Material issues weigh as Potash Corp, gold equities fall
* Energy issues up slightly on $125/barrel oil
By Julie Gordon
TORONTO, March 19 Toronto's main stock index
closed lower on Monday after a day of choppy trade as gains in
energy issues were undercut by losses among gold miners and
fertilizer producer Potash Corp.
The gold price rose on Monday after falling sharply last
week, but equity investors were wary as technical factors
suggested the precious metal could tumble further.
World No.1 gold producer, Barrick Gold, closed down
1.17 percent to C$43.11, while Eldorado Gold fell 2.83
percent to C$13.07 and Goldcorp slid 0.69 percent to
C$43.38.
"In Canada, the gold sector has been a drag on the overall
market," said Fergal Smith, managing market strategist at Action
Economics. "So the rally on the TSX has tended to lag the rally
on Wall Street."
Also weighing on the index was data showing that U.S.
homebuilder sentiment was unchanged in March, disappointing
expectations for a small rise, and Canadian wholesale trade
slumped in January.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
closed down 17.26 points, or 0.14 percent, at
12,479.70. Earlier in the day it touched a two-week high at
12,561.75.
Five of the TSX's 10 main sectors were lower, dragged down
by the materials issues, which slid 0.85 percent.
The biggest drag came from Potash Corp, which ended down
1.63 percent at C$44.66, after U.S. wheat, corn and soybean
futures all fell on the day. Shares of the world's largest
fertilizer maker typically closely track movements in grain
prices, as these tend to impact farmer sentiment.
Canadian financial shares were down 0.04 percent, led by
Manulife Financials, which fell 0.8 percent to C$13.60.
Shares of TransCanada Corporation fell 1.69 percent
to C$43.05 after a cleaning tool disconnected within the
company's controversial Keystone Pipeline.
Other energy-related equities rose, led by Suncor Energy
up 1.64 percent at C$33.46, as Brent crude oil traded
around $125. Canadian Natural Resources rose 1.31
percent to C$35.50 and Encana Corp climbed 2.61 percent
to C$20.87.
In company news, shares of Viterra, Canada's biggest
grain handler, closed down 1.48 percent at C$15.97 as hopes of a
bidding war faded after the company said it was in exclusive
talks with a prospective buyer.