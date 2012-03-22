BRIEF-Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc shares open at $18.36 in debut, below IPO price of $19.00/share
* Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc shares open at $18.36 in debut, below IPO price of $19.00 per share
TORONTO, March 22 Toronto's resource-heavy stock index retreated on Thursday alongside global stock markets as weak Chinese and euro zone manufacturing data sparked concerns about slowing global economic growth. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 74.68 points, or 0.6 percent, 12,361.81.
* Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc shares open at $18.36 in debut, below IPO price of $19.00 per share
* Tucows inc says on june 6, 2017, co and units entered into first amendment to first amended and restated credit agreement