US STOCKS-Tech stocks tumble, taking down Nasdaq as big names sink
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close with Apple's biggest decline in about 14 months, share details on Alphabet and Facebook)
TORONTO, April 30 Canada's main stock index fell on Monday with material issues sliding as data showed Canada's economy declined unexpectedly in February and Spain's economy slipped into recession in the first quarter, further pressuring an already shaky euro zone recovery. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 30.45 points, or 0.25 percent, to 12,207.30 shortly after the open.
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close with Apple's biggest decline in about 14 months, share details on Alphabet and Facebook)
TORONTO, June 9 Canada's benchmark stock index rose on Friday, led by financial and energy shares as oil prices gained and a stronger-than-expected domestic jobs report added to the case for interest rate hikes from the Bank of Canada.