UPDATE 3-Glencore outbids Yancoal for Rio Tinto's Hunter Valley coal mines
* Rio Tinto says will respond 'in due course' (Adds Rio comment, paragraph 6, bullet point)
TORONTO, May 1 Toronto's main stock index rose on Tuesday as resource issues were boosted by data that showed China's manufacturing sector picked up in April and by solid earnings by Suncor Energy, Canada's top oil producer and refiner. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 26.19 points, or 0.2 percent, to 12,318.88 shortly after the open.
* Rio Tinto says will respond 'in due course' (Adds Rio comment, paragraph 6, bullet point)
June 9 At least 18 million people watched former FBI director James Comey's dramatic testimony on Thursday about his dealings with President Donald Trump, according to preliminary ratings information from TV networks.