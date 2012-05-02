TORONTO, May 2 Toronto's main stock index saw its five-day rally halted on Wednesday as mining and energy issues retreated after weak U.S. private-sector jobs data and shrinking manufacturing activity in Europe and China hurt demand for riskier commodities. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially finished down 102.67 points, or 0.8 percent, to 12,230.12. It was its biggest one-day drop in more than a week.