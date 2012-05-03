BRIEF-CareDX reports Q1 loss per share $0.26
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.22, revenue view $11.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text: (http://bit.ly/2s3G3hs) Further company coverage:
TORONTO, May 3 Toronto's main stock index was slightly lower on Thursday as investors weighed further weak jobs data from the United States against stronger-than-expected quarterly results from Manulife, Canada's largest life insurer. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 27.24 points, or 0.2 percent, to 12,202.88 shortly after the open.
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.22, revenue view $11.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text: (http://bit.ly/2s3G3hs) Further company coverage:
TOKYO, June 9 Bain Capital and a Japanese state-backed fund are in talks about teaming up to bid for Toshiba Corp's prized chip unit, sources familiar with the matter said.