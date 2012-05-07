TORONTO, May 7 Canadian stocks finished down for the fourth straight session on Monday as mining and energy shares continued to slide after new anti-austerity governments in Greece and France fanned concern about the euro zone debt crisis. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 10.57 points, or 0.1 percent, at 11,860.66. It rebounded after touching a 2012 low at 11,785.74.