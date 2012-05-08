Microsoft agrees to buy U.S.-Israeli cyber firm Hexadite
TEL AVIV, June 8 Microsoft said on Thursday it has agreed to acquire Hexadite, a U.S.-Israeli provider of technology to automate responses to cyber attacks.
TORONTO, May 8 Toronto's main stock index sank to a new 2012 low on Tuesday with mining and energy shares selling off as economic slowdown on both sides of the Atlantic deepened fears of lower demand for commodities. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index fell 86.38 points, or 0.7 percent, to 11,774.28 shortly after the open.
TEL AVIV, June 8 Microsoft said on Thursday it has agreed to acquire Hexadite, a U.S.-Israeli provider of technology to automate responses to cyber attacks.
June 8 The U.S. Air Force said there would be a further delay in taking delivery of Boeing Co's KC-46 aerial refuelling aircraft, as the planemaker tries to get airworthiness certifications and complete a flight test program.