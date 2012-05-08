TORONTO, May 8 Canadian stocks hit a 2012 low on Tuesday, as resource and financial shares floundered after new leadership in Greece threatened to renounce the country's bailout terms, which could have a spillover effect on other euro zone economies. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 155.81 points, or 1.3 percent, at 11,704.85, its lowest close since Dec. 19, 2011.