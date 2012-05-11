GLOBAL MARKETS-Sterling stunned by UK election shock, fallout limited elsewhere
* Pound falls to two-month low around $1.2689 in erratic trade
TORONTO, May 11 Canadian stocks were sharply lower on Friday as financial and resource shares fell on further turmoil in Greece and weak Chinese data which raised worries about a global economic slowdown, overshadowing strong Canadian jobs numbers in April. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 83.17 points, or 0.7 percent, at 11,653.0 shortly after the open.
* Pound falls to two-month low around $1.2689 in erratic trade
* To see a Reuters interactive graphic on the election polls and results, click on http://tmsnrt.rs/2q7tC48 (Adds spreadbetting prices on FTSE, early London move in sterling)