BRIEF-Enghouse Q2 net income C$0.33 per diluted share
* Enghouse Systems Ltd - net income for quarter C$0.33 per diluted share
TORONTO, May 15 Canadian stocks sank to a seven-month low on Tuesday as resource shares continued their May sell-off after Greece said it would hold new elections, heightening concern about its possible exit from the euro zone and the spillover effect on global markets. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 145.40 points, or 1.3 percent, at 11,343.13.
* Enghouse Systems Ltd - net income for quarter C$0.33 per diluted share
NEW YORK, June 8 JPMorgan Chase & Co Chief Operating Officer Matt Zames, once seen as a likely successor to Chief Executive Jamie Dimon, will leave the bank in the coming weeks, and his duties are being split among other senior executives, the bank said on Thursday.