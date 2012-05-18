UPDATE 1-Italian investors take comfort from bank rescue plan
* Italy/Germany yield gap snaps back from 7-wk high (Updates throughout)
TORONTO, May 18 Canadian stocks hit a seven-month low on Friday, erasing early mining and energy gains as concerns about Europe's deepening debt woes and after Facebook's disappointing market debut fueled a flight to safety among investors. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 50.04 points, or 0.4 percent, at 11,280.64, its lowest level since Oct. 5, 2011.
* Italy/Germany yield gap snaps back from 7-wk high (Updates throughout)
CHICAGO, June 8 The U.S. Agriculture Department's monthly crop reports, which have traditionally provided huge shocks to the market, have been met by a shrug in 2017, with price moves and volume muted by the massive supply of grains.