* TSX up 225.85 pts, or 2 pct, at 11,506.49 * Materials, energy and financials lead gains * Talk of 'eurobond' boosts equity markets * U.S. housing data, China hopes help demand outlook By Jon Cook TORONTO, May 22 Canada's main stock index was on track for its biggest one-day gain this year on Tuesday, led by resource and financial shares, on optimism spurred by strong U.S. housing data, China's plans to boost sagging growth and ahead of a meeting of European leaders to tackle the region's debt crisis. Markets rose on both sides of the Atlantic ahead of an informal summit of European Union leaders in Brussels on Wednesday, where France's Francois Hollande will push a proposal for the eurozone to issue common bonds, despite Germany's long-standing opposition. "There are an awful lot of people who believe that the 'eurobond' is the answer," said John Kinsey, portfolio manager at Caldwell Securities Ltd. "It would be guaranteed by the 17 members of the euro and Germany has opposed this because they're afraid it would be a QE1 or QE2 kind of equivalent." All of Canada's 10 main sectors rose, led by heavyweight materials, up 3.5 percent, and energy, which rose 3.3 percent. The most influential resource gainers included Suncor Energy , up 4.7 percent at C$28.69, Canadian Natural Resources , which climbed 3.6 percent to C$31.04, Barrick Gold , rising 3.3 percent to C$39.12, Goldcorp Inc, up 3.1 percent to C$36.55 and Potash Corp, which rose 2.7 percent to C$40.50. Financials climbed 1.3 percent, led by the major banks. Toronto-Dominion Bank gained 1.7 percent to C$78.23, Royal Bank of Canada was up 1.1 percent at C$52.28 and Bank of Nova Scotia rose 1.1 percent to C$51.67. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd was the most notable downside performer, slipping 0.1 percent to C$406.59 after the property and casualty insurer said it will buy Thomas Cook Group's 77 percent stake in its India operations for about $150 million as the UK holiday firm continues to pay down its debt. At 11:20 a.m. (1520 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 225.85 points, or 2 percent, at 11,506.49. It was on track for its biggest single-day gain since Jan. 3. Also boosting sentiment was U.S. data on Tuesday that showed home resales rose in April to their highest annual rate in nearly two years and a drop in foreclosures pushed prices higher, hopeful signs for the country's economic recovery. Metals prices, most notably copper, rebounded on Tuesday on reports that top metals consumer China will speed approval of infrastructure investments to combat slowing growth and a sluggish property sector. In other company news, shares of Niko Resources Ltd plunged nearly 9 percent to C$31.04 after the oil and gas producer said it will relinquish its 15-percent interest in the D4 block at the Mahanadi basin, off India's east coast.