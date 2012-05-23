BRIEF-Quidel receives the CE mark for its thyretain tbi reporter bioassay
* Quidel receives the CE mark for its thyretain® tbi reporter bioassay Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, May 23 Toronto's main stock index fell sharply on Wednesday, a day after posting its biggest one-day gain in six weeks, as resource firms sank on scepticism about the outcome of a European Union summit. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 122.56 points, or 1.1 percent, at 11,329.22 shortly after the open.
* Quidel receives the CE mark for its thyretain® tbi reporter bioassay Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, June 7 After a successful May test, the Pentagon has upgraded its assessment of its ability to defend the United States against incoming intercontinental ballistic missiles, like the ones North Korea is attempting to develop, according to a memo seen by Reuters on Wednesday.