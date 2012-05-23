TORONTO, May 23 Canada's main stock index advanced for the second straight day on Wednesday, as a rally in gold and base-metal mining shares helped it dig itself out of an early hole as mounting fears about the euro zone economy and China rattled markets. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially finished up 113.02 points, or 1 percent, at 11,564.80, its highest close in nearly two weeks.