BRIEF-Liquor Stores N.A. says it stands by its commitment to communicate with all shareholders
* Liquor Stores N.A. Ltd stands by its commitment to communicate with all shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, May 24 Toronto's main stock index was higher on Thursday, as gold mining shares lifted the index for the second straight day, offseting investor jitters about the euro zone debt crisis. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 41.97 points, or 0.4 percent, at 11,606.77 shortly after the open.
* Liquor Stores N.A. Ltd stands by its commitment to communicate with all shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc prices initial public offering