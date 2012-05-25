TORONTO, May 25 Canadian stocks finished in positive territory for the fourth-straight session on Friday, as gains in resource shares offset financial sector losses on increased uncertainty about debt-riddled euro zone economies in Spain and Greece. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 10.40 points, or 0.1 percent, at 11,576.47. It ended the week up 2.6 percent, its first weekly gain this month.