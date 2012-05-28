UPDATE 1-Alibaba CFO says expects revenue growth of 45-49 pct in FY2018
* To rename "annual active buyer" metric to reflect entertainment biz
TORONTO, May 28 Canada's main stock index finished down for the first time in five sessions in U.S. holiday-thinned trade on Monday, as losses from Canada's two largest railways and fears about Spain's shaky banking sector offset energy gains from higher oil prices. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 10.32 points, or 0.1 percent, at 11,566.15.
* To rename "annual active buyer" metric to reflect entertainment biz
LONDON, June 8 Italy's government bond yields and banking stocks fell on Thursday after a report that Italian banks are considering a joint rescue of two ailing Veneto-based lenders.