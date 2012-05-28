TORONTO, May 28 Canada's main stock index finished down for the first time in five sessions in U.S. holiday-thinned trade on Monday, as losses from Canada's two largest railways and fears about Spain's shaky banking sector offset energy gains from higher oil prices. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 10.32 points, or 0.1 percent, at 11,566.15.