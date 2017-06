TORONTO, May 29 Toronto's main stock index rose on Tuesday, as resource firms were lifted by hopes of further policy stimulus in China and solid U.S. housing data, helping markets shrug off concerns over Spain's plan to recapitalise its fragile banking sector. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 33.42 points, or 0.3 percent, to 11,599.57 shortly after the open.