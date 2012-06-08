BRIEF-Kellogg Company elects Carter Cast to board of directors
* Kellogg Company elects Carter Cast to board of directors
TORONTO, June 8 Canada's main stock index fell on Friday, led by mining and energy shares, after hopes of further monetary stimulus from major central banks faded and concern about the slowing global economy and Europe's ongoing debt crisis intensified. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 59.52 points, or 0.5 percent, at 11,532.60 shortly after the open.
* CBIZ acquires top private equity consulting firm CMF Associates, Llc