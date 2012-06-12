Brazil's Vale signs $2 bln credit line, replacing 2013 agreement
SAO PAULO, June 9 Brazilian mining firm Vale SA said on Friday it had lined up a five-year $2 billion revolving credit facility, replacing a five-year $2 billion line agreed in 2013.
TORONTO, June 12 Canadian stocks posted their first gain in four sessions on Tuesday as gold miners and financial shares rallied and a windfall deal for Bombardier Inc helped offset concerns about Europe's lingering debt crisis. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 95.52 points, or 0.84 percent, at 11,497.30.
TORONTO, June 9 Activist investor Carl Icahn reduced his stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc, the world's biggest publicly traded copper miner, to 6.33 percent as of June 6, from 7.2 percent in late November, according to a regulatory filing on Friday.