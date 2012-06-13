TORONTO, June 13 Canadian stocks swung wildly back and forth before ending flat on Wednesday, as financial and mining gains were offset by energy losses on soft U.S. retail data and worries about Europe's debt crisis ahead of this weekend's Greek elections. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 0.57 of a point at 11,497.87. It lurched between a high of 11,580.39 and a low at 11,440.36.