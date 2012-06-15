BRIEF-Inca one gold announces private placement
* Says private placement for gross proceeds of up to CAD$1,500,000 at a subscription price of CAD$0.10 per unit
TORONTO, June 15 Canada's main stock index was higher on Friday, led by energy and financial shares, on optimism over possible coordinated action by major world central banks in the event of further financial turmoil following Sunday's Greek election. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 41.06 points, or 0.4 percent, at 11,507.48 shortly after the open.
BRASILIA, June 9 Brazil's top electoral court dismissed a case on Friday that threatened to unseat President Michel Temer for allegedly receiving illegal campaign funds in the 2014 election when he was the running mate of impeached President Dilma Rousseff.