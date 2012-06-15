BRIEF-Inca one gold announces private placement
* Says private placement for gross proceeds of up to CAD$1,500,000 at a subscription price of CAD$0.10 per unit
(Fixes headline, story to remove reference to market close) TORONTO, June 15 Toronto's main stock index rose in late trading on Friday, boosted by energy and financial shares, on optimism that global central banks will work together to quell any market turmoil resulting from Greek elections on Sunday. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 60.94 points, or 0.5 percent, at 11,527.36 at 1520 ET on Friday. (Reporting By Jon Cook)
* Says private placement for gross proceeds of up to CAD$1,500,000 at a subscription price of CAD$0.10 per unit
BRASILIA, June 9 Brazil's top electoral court dismissed a case on Friday that threatened to unseat President Michel Temer for allegedly receiving illegal campaign funds in the 2014 election when he was the running mate of impeached President Dilma Rousseff.