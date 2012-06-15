BRIEF-Inca one gold announces private placement
* Says private placement for gross proceeds of up to CAD$1,500,000 at a subscription price of CAD$0.10 per unit
TORONTO, June 15 Canadian stocks rose on Friday, boosted by energy and financial shares, as investor fears of further market turmoil following Sunday's Greek election eased on talk the world's major central banks were poised to step in to reduce any potential fallout. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 57.65 points, or 0.5 percent, at 11,524.07. It was also up 0.2 percent for the week, its second straight weekly increase.
BRASILIA, June 9 Brazil's top electoral court dismissed a case on Friday that threatened to unseat President Michel Temer for allegedly receiving illegal campaign funds in the 2014 election when he was the running mate of impeached President Dilma Rousseff.