TORONTO, June 18 Toronto's main stock index sank on Monday, led by energy and mining shares, as initial excitement over a victory for Greece's pro-bailout parties faded and the focus returned to investor worries about the rising cost of borrowing in Spain and Italy. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 37.27 points, or 0.3 percent, at 11,487.63 shortly after the open.