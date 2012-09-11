* TSX up 47.91 points, or 0.39 percent, to 12,263.65 * Resource companies lead gains as commodity prices rise * Banks are main drag ahead of Fed, German court ruling By Alastair Sharp TORONTO, Sept 11 Canada's main stock index moved higher o n Tuesday, led by heavyweight resource stocks on the back of commodity price strength, with investors hopeful the U.S. Federal Reserve will undertake more monetary easing this week. The energy and materials sectors - which together account for more than 40 percent the index - were both higher as oil held near $115 and gold traded at six-month highs. "These are two sectors that have lagged," said Andrew Pyle, a wealth advisor at ScotiaMcLeod. "Much of what we're seeing now is a catch-up." Both sectors are lower than they were at the start of the year, while the overall index has notched small gains. The biggest positive influences on the index on Tuesday included Canadian Natural Resources Ltd, which added 1.2 percent to C$32, and Suncor Energy Inc, which gained 0.7 percent to C$32.77. But investors were still cautious ahead of a German court ruling this week on the legality of the euro zone's bailout fund. "This is still a market that is in trepidation mode," Pyle said. "It's a market with no conviction either way." By 10:15 a.m. (1415 GMT) the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index had gained 47.91 points, or 0.39 percent, to 12,263.65. Banks and other financial stocks were among the heaviest weights on the index's rise on Tuesday. The resource-rich index was boosted to four-month highs late last week after China said it planned a major spending spree and the European Central Bank unveiled a possibly unlimited bond-buying program. It pared some of those gains on Monday as investors awaited the Fed meeting and the German court ruling on the ECB plan. Legal experts believe Germany's Constitutional Court will approve the euro zone's bailout fund, while possibly imposing tough conditions that would limit Berlin's flexibility on future rescues.