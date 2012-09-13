BRIEF-CBOE Holdings says May 2017 OPTIONS total trading volume of 154.9 million
* May 2017 OPTIONS total trading volume of 154.9 million, up 29.1 percent
TORONTO, Sept 13 Canada's main stock index slipped on Thursday morning as heavyweight banking and mining shares retreated as the market waited to see if the U.S. Federal Reserve would move to take more stimulative measures later in the day. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 30.29 points, or 0.25 percent, at 12,202.50 after half an hour of trade.
* May 2017 OPTIONS total trading volume of 154.9 million, up 29.1 percent
LIMA, June 5 Peru's Finance Minister Alfredo Thorne on Monday denied asking the comptroller's office to approve a $520 million airport contract in exchange for a bigger budget last month.