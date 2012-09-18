BRIEF-Fieldex Exploration signs letter of intent in order to effect reverse take-over with Idenergie
* Fieldex Exploration signs letter of intent for reverse take-over with Idénergie Inc and "spin-out" of resource assets in new company
TORONTO, Sept 18 Canada's benchmark stock index dipped at the open on Tuesday as falls in the prices of commodities hurt miners and energy companies. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 23.33 points, or 0.19 percent, at 12,423.53 shortly after the open.
BENGALURU, June 7 Gold held steady near its highest in seven months on Wednesday, supported by a weaker U.S. dollar ahead of key political and economic events that are expected to stoke bullion's safe-haven appeal. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was nearly flat at $1,293.03 per ounce at 0100 GMT. On Tuesday, it rose 1.1 percent and hit its highest level since November last year at $1,295.97 an ounce. * U.S. gold futures for August delivery d