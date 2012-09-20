BRIEF-Elbit Systems of America awarded contract to develop panoramic cockpit display units for F-35 Aircraft
* Elbit Systems Of America awarded contract to develop panoramic cockpit display units for the F-35 aircraft
TORONTO, Sept 20 Canada's main stock index opened lower on Thursday after a string of pessimistic economic data reminded investors that economic recovery is far from assured despite central bank monetary policy easing. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 50.94 points, or 0.41 percent, at 12,385.22 shortly after the open.
* Amazon.Com Inc - customers participating in list of government assistance programs get Prime benefits for a discounted price of $5.99 per month