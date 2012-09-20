* TSX down 19.82 points, or 0.17 percent, at 12,415.62 * Mining and industrial stocks weigh * Gloomy China, European data highlight global headwinds By Alastair Sharp TORONTO, Sept 20 Canada's main stock index fell on Thursday morning after a string of pessimistic economic data reminded investors that global recovery is far from assured despite central bank monetary policy easing. In China, manufacturing contracted for an 11th straight month in September, according to a private sector survey of factory managers. In the euro zone, a downturn in activity in the service sector steepened this month at the fastest pace since July 2009. And in the United States, the number of people filing new claims for jobless benefits fell last week, but the drop was from an upwardly revised number the previous weak, and the underlying tone of the report pointed to some weakening in the labor market. "The data continues to confirm slow growth or negative growth, depending on the jurisdictions globally," said Paul Hand, managing director at RBC Capital Markets. "There was no positive surprise, which would have been a bigger impetus to change moods." The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index followed stock markets around the world lower. At 10:44 a.m. (1444 GMT), it was down 19.82 points, or 0.17 percent, at 12,415.62 by . Hand said he was unfazed by the pullback, given the broader trajectory of the index, which has risen 5.5 percent in the last three months. "Moods swinging back and forth...we've had pullbacks all the way along, intra-day or even for a week or two, but the market has continued to grind higher since June," he said. Mining stocks led the fall, while industrial stocks also weighed as prices for copper and gold retreated. Diversified miner Teck Resources Ltd was down 2.5 percent at C$30.56, while Canadian National Railway Co fell 3.3 percent to C$88.62, and Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd was off 1.7 percent at C$81.54. The drops in the shares of the Canadian railways came after third-largest U.S. railway, Norfolk Southern Corp, warned on its third-quarter profit after the market close on Wednesday. "Norfolk and Southern's warning yesterday was a little unusual, it has probably cast a pall over some of the transportation stocks," Hand said. Shares in Centerra Gold Inc rose 1.9 percent to C$12.18 after the miner said it had restarted the mill at its Kumtor mine in Kyrgyzstan, ending a seven-week shutdown after the company ran out of stockpiled ore for processing.