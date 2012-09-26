BRIEF-AK Steel reports price increase for carbon steel products
* AK Steel announces price increase for carbon steel products
TORONTO, Sept 26 Canada's benchmark stock index fell for a fifth straight session on Wednesday as crude prices dropped on mounting worry over events in the euro zone, pushing oil and gas shares lower. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 24.32 points, or 0.20 percent, at 12,232.86.
* Pure Multi-Family REIT Lp announces US$48.8 million property acquisition in Dallas, Texas