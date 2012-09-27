BRIEF-Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits
* Home Capital Group Inc - aggregate liquidity and credit capacity of $1.06 billion as of june 2 versus $1.11 billion on june 1
TORONTO, Sept 27 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Thursday with mining and energy shares gaining after news that China's central bank had injected almost $60 billion into money markets. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 54.51 points, or 0.45 percent, at 12,287.37 shortly after the open.
* Flex Pharma Inc - Christoph Westphal to step down as CEO and will continue as chair of board