TORONTO, Sept 28 Canada's main stock index closed lower on Friday as global growth worries and uncertainty about Spain's economy returned to the fore, but Research In Motion surged after reporting results that impressed the market. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 21.39 points, or 0.17 percent, at 12,317.46. It gained more than 6 percent in the third quarter.